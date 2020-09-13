Kucherov had two assists and three shots Sunday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders in Game 4.

Kucherov has racked up nine points through the first four games of the series after drawing assists on goals by Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point on Sunday. Kucherov has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games, and he boasts 25 points overall in 17 playoff games, tying him for the league lead.