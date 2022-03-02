Kucherov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

After Ottawa grabbed an early 2-0 lead, Kucherov got Tampa Bay on the board midway through the first period before helping set up Steven Stamkos for the eventual game-winner in the second. Kucherov has now delivered four straight multi-point performances and nine in his last 12 games, piling up a stunning nine goals and 20 points over that stretch.