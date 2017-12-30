Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps streak rolling
Kucherov extended his points streak to nine games with two assists in a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.
Dec. 7 marks the last time Kucherov failed to get on the score sheet, putting up 14 points in the past three weeks. He's leading the league for the Ross Trophy, making him a no-brainer.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Point streak at seven games and 11 points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: First to 50 points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak in loss•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Adds two more points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Nets 21st goal•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Within one point of NHL scoring lead•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...