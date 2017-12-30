Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps streak rolling

Kucherov extended his points streak to nine games with two assists in a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Dec. 7 marks the last time Kucherov failed to get on the score sheet, putting up 14 points in the past three weeks. He's leading the league for the Ross Trophy, making him a no-brainer.

