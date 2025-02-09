Kucherov (upper body) won't play against Montreal on Sunday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
After participating in the pregame warmups, Kucherov was a late scratch for Sunday's matchup. He had three assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over Detroit and is day-to-day ahead of the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Kucherov has amassed 25 goals, 82 points and 179 shots on net through 52 games this season. Cam Atkinson will replace Kucherov in Sunday's lineup.
