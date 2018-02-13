Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Leads failed comeback bid
Kucherov recorded a goal, an assist and four shots during Monday's 4-3 loss to Toronto.
The Russian winger has started to heat back up with three goals and four assists through his past five games, and he was also the driving force behind the Lightning's comeback to tie the game 3-3 in the third. He's now three points clear of Johnny Gaudreau for tops in the NHL, and Kucherov's recent uptick in production is coming at the perfect time for fantasy owners.
