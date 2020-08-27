Kucherov racked up a goal and three assists Wednesday in a 7-1 win over Boston. He also chipped in with three shots and two hits.

Kucherov helped stake the Lightning to a 4-0 lead by the midway point of the second period, assisting on power-play goals by Ondrej Palat, Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn. He got in on the scoring fun himself early in the third period, burying his fourth goal of the postseason to put the finishing touches on the rout. Kucherov now has 14 points in 11 game, one off the team scoring lead.