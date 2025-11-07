Kucherov scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kucherov earned all three points during a four-goal third period for the Lightning. His second goal came on the power play, giving him his first point with the man advantage in six games. The 32-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 14 points (four on the power play), 37 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 12 outings this season.