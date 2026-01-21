Kucherov put up three helpers in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

This guy knows how to dish. Kucherov sits second to Connor McDavid in assists (49) and third overall in scoring (73), behind Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, who are tied with 85 points. There aren't enough superlatives to describe Kucherov and his impact on the Bolts and the league overall. All hail, Nikita.