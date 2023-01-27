Kucherov delivered three assists in a 3-2 win over Boston on Thursday.
He was originally awarded a goal early in the third period, but it actually deflected off Brayden Point's skate. Kucherov is on a five-game, nine-point streak (two goals, seven assists) and his 52 assists lead the NHL.
