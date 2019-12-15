Play

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Leaves Saturday's game

Kucherov (undisclosed) left Saturday's contest against the Capitals and has not returned, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Kucherov blocked a big shot by John Carlson in the second period and was in some serious pain on the bench before limping to the locker room. Fortunately, the Lightning have some time off before Tuesday's game against the Senators.

