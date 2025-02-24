Kucherov found the back of the net and took three shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win against the Kraken.

After missing Tampa Bay's last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break with an upper-body injury, Kucherov's return to the lineup saw him extend his point streak to seven games. He scored midway through the third period to give the Lightning a 2-0 advantage. Overall, the 31-year-old right winger has 26 goals, 83 points, 182 shots on net and a plus-13 rating in 53 appearances this season. Kucherov ranks third in the league with 83 points which trails only Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (87) and Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl (86). While the Hart Trophy winner from 2019 is unlikely to replicate his 144-point outburst from a year ago, Kucherov will likely be in the conversation for the award again this season.