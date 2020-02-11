Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Lights lamp twice in OT win

Kucherov scored both goals for the Lightning in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

That's now four straight multi-point performances for Kucherov in addition to his 11-game point streak, although this one may have been a bit sweeter as he helped avenge last season's playoff sweep at the hands of Columbus. The 26-year-old has 27 goals and 69 points through 55 games, putting him on pace for his third straight 100-point campaign.