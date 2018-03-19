Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Lights lamp twice Sunday
Kucherov scored two goals, one on the power play, on six shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
The 24-year-old now has an NHL-leading 93 points on the season, and Kucherov has 10 games left on the schedule to find the back of the net four more times and record his second consecutive 40-goal campaign. The Lightning are still trying to fend off the Bruins for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference, so there's little reason to expect Kucherov's workload to get any lighter down the stretch.
