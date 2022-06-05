Kucherov recorded a goal and two assists in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers.

Kucherov got the Lightning on the board with a power-play goal in the second period before assisting on tallies from Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat in the third. Kucherov has two goals and four assists in the Eastern Conference Finals and 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 14 postseason contests.