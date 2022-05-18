Kucherov recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Both of Kucherov's points came on the power play, weaving through Florida's defense to assist on Corey Perry's game-tying marker in the second period before burying a goal of his own in the third. The 28-year-old winger now has three goals and seven assists in the playoffs. Kucherov finished the regular season with 25 goals and 44 assists in 47 games.