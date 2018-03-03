Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Looks ready to rock
Kucherov (upper body) was on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's matinee against the Flyers, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This means the star winger is likely to play.
Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times confirms that Kucherov should return following a two-game absence. Of course, the NHL's top point getter (33 goals, 49 assists) will reprise his role on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit, joining Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos at even strength.
