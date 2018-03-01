Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Makes appearance at optional skate

Kucherov (upper body) took part in an optional skate Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports, adding that it remains unclear whether he'll play in the evening's road contest against the Stars.

Kucherov ended up being scratched from Wednesday's game against the Sabres -- his first absence all season -- and it was evident from the Bolts' 2-1 home loss to the bottom dwellers of the Eastern Conference that the Russian was sorely missed. Given that Kucherov is an elite winger who commands universal ownership in fantasy leagues, there will be no shortage of media types prodding for more information about his status leading up to the next game.