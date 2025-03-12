Kucherov (undisclosed) did not play in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Kucherov was reportedly under the weather earlier in the day, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun, but it's unclear if that was the reason for his absence to close out the contest, as head coach Jon Cooper did not provide a specific update. Kucherov can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game in Philadelphia.