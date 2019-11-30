Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: More razzle dazzle in narrow loss

Kucherov recorded three assists Friday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. One of his helpers took place on the power play.

Make that back-to-back three-point games for Kucherov, who remains one of the best in the business. It could have been an enormous performance had he converted any of his six shots, but beggars can't be choosers when it comes to an elite performer like Kucherov.