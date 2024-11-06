Kucherov had two assists in a 3-2 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.
He's on a four-game, eight-point streak that includes six assists. Kucherov has moved into the NHL scoring lead with 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists), and he has 50 shots and 10 hits. Seven of his points (one goal, six assists) have come on the power play.
