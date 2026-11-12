Kucherov scored three goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

All of Kucherov's points came in the third period, including a natural hat trick, as he blew the game open after Buffalo had closed to within a goal. It was the superstar winger's first hattie of the season and the eighth of his career, and his late October trade request hasn't seemed to impact his focus on the ice. In six games since the request became public, Kucherov has racked up four goals and 11 points.