Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Nets 21st goal

Kucherov scored his 21st goal of the season in Tuesday's win over the Blues.

It was an excellently placed snipe from Kucherov, who is now up to 42 points in 30 games. The 24-year-old has found twine in back-to-back contests and remains one of the most valuable fantasy forwards. He's scoring at a remarkable pace and showing no signs of slowing down, so make sure you get him in your lineup.