Kucherov scored a goal on three shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Kucherov's playmaking has been in midseason form to begin 2022-23, but he hadn't scored in the first six games. He changed that in Game No. 7, pouncing on a loose puck in the Kings' zone at 17:44 of the third period. The 29-year-old winger is one of the best players in the league, and his nine points through seven games are proof of that. He's added 22 shots on net, an even plus-minus rating, four hits and four PIM while playing on the Lightning's strong top line.