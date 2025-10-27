Kucherov scored the game-winning goal and fired two shots on target in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Golden Knights.

Kucherov played the hero for Tampa Bay as he tallied his first game-winning goal of the season. Overall, the 32-year-old right winger has three goals, eight points and 19 shots on net in seven appearances this season. Sunday's game winner tied the bow on a historic weekend for Kucherov, who became the second player in Lightning history to reach 1,000 career points. The reigning Art Ross Trophy winner has been a shoo-in for 110 points each of the last three seasons, and as he's on a four-game point streak, Kucherov is on the necessary pace for another 100-point campaign if he can stay healthy.