Kucherov provided a goal in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.

Kucherov found the back of the net at 1:35 of the second period to put the Lightning up 2-1, but Winnipeg took over from there. The 29-year-old has 14 goals and 55 points in 38 games this season. He's contributed at least a point in six of his last seven contests, recording two goals and eight points over that span.