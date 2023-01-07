Kucherov provided a goal in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.
Kucherov found the back of the net at 1:35 of the second period to put the Lightning up 2-1, but Winnipeg took over from there. The 29-year-old has 14 goals and 55 points in 38 games this season. He's contributed at least a point in six of his last seven contests, recording two goals and eight points over that span.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Elite playmaker•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Closing in on 50 points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Seven-game, 12-point scoring streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Three helpers against Jackets•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Three-game point streak•