Kucherov scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Kucherov's 12-game point streak ended versus the Sabres on Saturday. In this contest, he was the only Tampa Bay skater to solve Filip Gustavsson and the Wild's defense. Kucherov is up to 32 goals, 96 points, 165 shots on net and a plus-31 rating over 55 appearances. Even at 32 years old, he's still one of the best wingers in the league and showing no signs of slowing down.