Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Nets NHL-leading 17th goal

Kucherov scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season and added two assists in Thursday's win over the Stars.

Kucherov is now riding a five-game point streak in which he's compiled four goals and eight assists. The 24-year-old continues to tear up the league and is now up to 33 points in 19 contests. Kucherov is sporting a plus-12 rating and fired 74 shots on goal, making him an all-around fantasy ace. There might not be a better fantasy player this season.