Kucherov picked up two assists in a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The points extended his scoring streak to eight games and 16 points (four goals, 12 assists). Kucherov leads the NHL in points with 39, and he sits tied for second in goals (15) and alone in third in assists (24). He's leading the Hart parade right now and is on pace for a 140-point season. It's hard to believe that he will hit that, but Kuch is a guy you can never bet against.