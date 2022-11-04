Kucherov scored for his fifth straight game in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

His snipe on a 5-on-3 power play with one minute left in the second put the Bolts up 3-2, but they couldn't hold the lead. Kucherov also extended his point streak to nine games and 15 points, including 10 helpers. He sits in a three-way tie for fourth overall in league scoring (16 points).