Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Nine-game, 18-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov put up three assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Kucherov ran his point streak to nine games and 18 points, including 14 assists, including five consecutive multi-point games. With the points, Kucherov now sits in a three-way tie with Cale Makar and Jason Robertson with 32 points in a two-way tie with Nick Suzuki for sixth on the NHL helper list (21).
