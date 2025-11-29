Kucherov put up three assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Kucherov ran his point streak to nine games and 18 points, including 14 assists, including five consecutive multi-point games. With the points, Kucherov now sits in a three-way tie with Cale Makar and Jason Robertson with 32 points in a two-way tie with Nick Suzuki for sixth on the NHL helper list (21).