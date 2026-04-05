Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Nineteen points in last nine games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over Boston.
Kucherov is now one point behind Connor McDavid, who has 126, for the NHL scoring lead, and the two men are tied for the lead in assists with 83. McDavid plays the late game Saturday. Kucherov has points in eight of his last nine games (eight goals, 11 assists; 37 shots).
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