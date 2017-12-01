Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: No goals in last six games

Kucherov has no goals in his last six games after notching 17 in his first 19.

Kucherov is seeing a lot more attention from opponents, both while he has the puck and while he's away from it. The result? He has just three helpers in those last six. Kucherov remains second in league scoring, just one goal behind Alexander Ovechkin, and the 50-in-50 refrain is starting to sound. We'll see.