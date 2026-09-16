Kucherov said Wednesday that he's focused on helping the team win this year and playing well on the ice, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Kucherov is entering the final season of his eight-year, $76 million contract that he signed with the Lightning in July of 2018, but he doesn't sound too concerned with the potential that he'll become a free agent following the 2026-27 campaign. The 33-year-old has topped 100 points in four consecutive seasons, and if he doesn't reach a long-term agreement with Tampa Bay, he should command plenty of interest from around the league.