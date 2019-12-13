Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Not matching last year's pace
Kucherov set up two goals in Tampa's 3-2 win over Boston on Thursday night.
Both assists came on the power play. The points ended a minor, three-game slump for the talented winger. Kucherov is well off his 128-point pace of 2018-19, but he has still delivered 33 points in 29 games. That leads the Bolts and would still see him tally in the mid-90s this season.
