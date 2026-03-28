Kucherov (illness) won't play against Ottawa on Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kucherov and Nick Paul (illness) were late scratches for the Lightning ahead of Saturday's matchup. The 32-year-old Kucherov has amassed 40 goals, 121 points and 205 shots on net across 67 appearances this season. Kucherov will miss at least one game, but it's unclear if he will be available to play against Nashville on Sunday.