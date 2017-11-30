Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Notches assist in defeat

Kucherov had an assist in a 3-2 defeat to Boston on Wednesday.

Kucherov contines to keep pace with teammate Steven Stamkos for the scoring lead. He's just one point back of Stamkos for the most points, and the two forwards form what might be the best one-two combination in the league.

