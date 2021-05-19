Kucherov posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers in Game 2.

The Lightning went with 11 forwards in the lineup, and Kucherov led all of them with 22:15 of ice time. His helper came on an Ondrej Palat goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Kucherov has racked up four points, seven shots, three hits and four PIM in two postseason contests. He's shown no rust after missing all of the regular season while recovering from hip surgery.