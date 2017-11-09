Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Notches three more points
Kucherov scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-1 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.
Kucherov now has 15 goals, which tops the NHL. However, he was unable to cut into Steven Stamkos' Art Ross Trophy lead, as the linemates both had three points in this one. The duo are tearing the league apart, and there is no reason to believe Kucherov can't keep it up given his track record.
