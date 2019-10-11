Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Offense explodes against Leafs
Kucherov scored two goals and added two assists in Thursday's 7-3 win over Toronto.
Drop the mic. Coach Jon Cooper stacked the top line by putting Brayden Point between Kooch and Steven Stamkos, and they exploded for 11 points. This trio combined for 318 points in 2018-19 and appear poised to drive toward similar totals in 2019-20.
