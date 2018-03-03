Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Officially in lineup Saturday
As expected, Kucherov (upper body) will play Saturday afternoon against the Flyers, as he's listed on the NHL.com roster report.
This is bad news for Flyers netminder Petr Mrazek, as Kucherov leads the league with 82 points (33 goals, 49 assists) -- including a ridiculous 24 assists on the man advantage. He could even be a sneaky fantasy play since not everyone will be aware that he's back in action.
