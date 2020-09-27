Kucherov registered an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Kucherov fed Ondrej Palat the puck for a beautiful goal at 4:37 of the second period that saw Palat dangle around Stars goalie Anton Khudobin. The helper extended Kucherov's point streak to four games (one goal, six assists). The Russian winger has produced a magnificent score line of seven tallies, 26 assists, 88 shots and a plus-15 rating through 24 playoff contests.