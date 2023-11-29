Kucherov logged an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.
Kucherov's helper kept his point streak going at seven games (four goals, 10 assists). The winger set up linemate Brayden Point for the Lightning's only goal in this loss. Kucherov is at 37 points, 103 shots on net, 13 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 22 outings this season, and he continues to pace the league in points.
