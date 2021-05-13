Kucherov (hip) is poised to make his 2020-21 season debut in Sunday's Game 1 matchup with the Panthers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

While coach Jon Cooper wouldn't go so far as to confirm Kucherov would be in action Sunday, the fact that the elite winger took reps with the No. 1 power-play unit is a pretty good indication he'll suit up. In addition to logging minutes with the man advantage, Kucherov should be back on the first line and figures to provide top-end fantasy value in DFS contests and postseason pools, though he will need to be activated off long-term injured reserve in order to play.