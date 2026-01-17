Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Kucherov's 10-game point streak, which included nine consecutive multi-point efforts, ended in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Penguins. He was right back at it Friday with his 25th multi-point game of the season. Through 42 outings overall, the superstar winger has 24 goals, 45 helpers, 22 power-play points, 127 shots on net and a plus-20 rating. He's trailing only Nathan MacKinnon (82), Connor McDavid (82) and Macklin Celebrini (72) in points this season.