Kucherov scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Kucherov had a five-game point streak snapped in Seattle on Monday, but he was right back at it Wednesday. His goal gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead in the first period, and he also set up Steven Stamkos for an empty-netter in the third. Kucherov is up to 18 tallies, 64 points, 151 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-6 rating through 43 contests. That's right in line with the kind of numbers he posted last season -- the only things that have slowed down the 29-year-old winger in recent years are long-term injuries, which he's fortunately avoided in 2022-23.