Kucherov scored a goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

Kucherov set up Victor Hedman for a long-range blast that trickled through Canadiens goalie Carey Price in the first period. In the second, Kucherov added a goal on a feed from Ondrej Palat. Through 21 playoff games, Kucherov paces all skaters with 32 points (eight tallies, 24 helpers) while adding 53 shots on net and a plus-6 rating.