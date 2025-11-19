Kucherov tallied a goal, picked up an assist, placed four shots on net and served two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

Kucherov buried a shot off a no-look pass from Anthony Cirelli to put the Lightning up by a pair. Kucherov also helped out on the final goal of Jake Guentzel's hat trick. The 32-year-old Kucherov has been heating up as of late, with Tuesday's performance raising his point streak to three games. Overall, he has nine goals, 18 points and 52 shots on goal through 17 games this season. The back-to-back Art Ross Trophy winner over the past two seasons has a mountain to climb to get back into the conversation for the award this year, as Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon currently leads the league with 33 points in 19 games. Regardless, Kucherov remains in a strong situation to produce offensively and has plenty of time to reach the 100-point threshold. If he can continue this momentum and score over 100 points, it would be his fourth season in a row hitting the century mark.