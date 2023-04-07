Kucherov scored the Lightning's only goal in a 6-1 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

He wired a wrist shot from the left circle on a feed from Brayden Point at 16:47 of the second period. It was Kucherov's 30th goal of the season, the sixth time in his NHL career that he's hit that milestone. Kuch has 108 points on the season, which keeps third in NHL scoring overall.