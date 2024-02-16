Kucherov had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win over Colorado on Thursday.

It was a head-to-head battle between the NHL's top two scorers, with Kucherov outdueling Nathan MacKinnon, who finished with two assists. Kucherov put the Bolts up 2-1 late in the first with a one-timer from the right circle. He then scored the go-ahead goal from the low slot midway through the third, and it stood as the winner. Kucherov increased his total to 93 points (36 goals, 57 assists), while MacKinnon now sits with 89 (32 goals, 57 assists).