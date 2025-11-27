Kucherov scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged four PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Kucherov's point streak is up to seven games, and four of his last five efforts have been of the multi-point variety. During the streak, he has four goals and nine helpers. The 32-year-old superstar is up to 11 goals, 16 helpers, 63 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 21 appearances this season. While he missed a couple of games earlier in the campaign, Kucherov's still tracking toward a 100-point season for the fourth year in a row.